Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
BLIN opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.27. Bridgeline Digital has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $1.68.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
