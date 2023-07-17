Bridges Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in AbbVie by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 249,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $136.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 139.95%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

