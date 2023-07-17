Broad Street Realty (BRST) & The Competition Critical Analysis

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Free Report) is one of 75 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Broad Street Realty to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Broad Street Realty and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Broad Street Realty $32.95 million -$13.75 million -1.27 Broad Street Realty Competitors $1.46 billion $65.59 million 17.21

Broad Street Realty’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Broad Street Realty. Broad Street Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

47.6% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Broad Street Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Broad Street Realty has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broad Street Realty’s competitors have a beta of 0.81, suggesting that their average stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Broad Street Realty and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Broad Street Realty Competitors 215 1000 1129 23 2.41

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 328.30%. Given Broad Street Realty’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Broad Street Realty has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Broad Street Realty and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broad Street Realty -35.33% -33.01% -4.06% Broad Street Realty Competitors -180.10% 3.10% 0.99%

Summary

Broad Street Realty competitors beat Broad Street Realty on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Broad Street Realty

Broad Street Realty, Inc. owns, develops, operates, and redevelops grocery-anchored shopping centers, street retail-based properties, and mixed- use assets in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Colorado. The company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for owned and third-party offices, and industrial and retail operators and tenants. It also offers coordination, tenant improvements, and building services; and real estate management and engineering services to property owners, as well as provides tenant representation, landlord representation, property acquisition and disposition, real estate development, project/construction management, finance, strategic consulting, property management, and asset management. Broad Street Realty, Inc. is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

