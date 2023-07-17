Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Down 3.1 %

Broadway Financial stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07. The company has a market cap of $68.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Broadway Financial has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $1.42.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Broadway Financial by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 31,051 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,882,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 711,808 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Broadway Financial by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 77,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Broadway Financial by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 37,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

