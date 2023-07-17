Brokerages Set Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) PT at GBX 2,201.50

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,167 ($27.88).

A number of research firms recently commented on ADM. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,543 ($32.72) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($27.66) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 24,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,262 ($29.10), for a total transaction of £558,125.88 ($718,031.49). Company insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON:ADM opened at GBX 2,064 ($26.55) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,652.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.20. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,691.50 ($21.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,404.41 ($30.93). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,201.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,174.11.

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.

