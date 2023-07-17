Brokerages Set Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) PT at $70.50

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGLE. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $39.16 and a one year high of $67.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day moving average of $48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $607.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $71.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.14 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 24.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Corp Danaos bought 136,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.89 per share, for a total transaction of $6,542,827.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,552,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,366,704.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Corp Danaos bought 136,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.89 per share, for a total transaction of $6,542,827.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,552,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,366,704.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,503 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $325,735.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,020,163.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,674 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,586 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

