Brokerages Set Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target at $125.50

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on PI. TheStreet lowered Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Impinj in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BWS Financial assumed coverage on Impinj in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ PI opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -121.83 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54. Impinj has a 12 month low of $64.60 and a 12 month high of $144.90.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 105.37% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. Research analysts forecast that Impinj will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steve Sanghi bought 23,500 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $1,997,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Impinj news, Director Steve Sanghi acquired 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 1,811 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total transaction of $197,362.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,963.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,258 in the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Impinj by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 21.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Impinj by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,758,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

