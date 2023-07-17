Brokerages Set Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Target Price at $70.17

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,163,000 after purchasing an additional 104,140 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $64.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.63. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Recommended Stories

