Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Receives $42.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at $201,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 452.43 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.70. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $30.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.62.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,912.74%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

