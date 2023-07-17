BTIG Research Increases Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $57.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.72.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $53.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.88, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $4,377,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $643,999.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $621,364.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,374.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,108 shares of company stock valued at $8,754,352 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 109,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 145,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 136,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

