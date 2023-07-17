BTIG Research Raises KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Price Target to $15.00

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

KREF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.07.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 356.67 and a current ratio of 356.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.67. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $893.46 million, a P/E ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -260.61%.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, COO W Patrick Mattson purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,900.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew A. Salem bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 386,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,941.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO W Patrick Mattson bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $84,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,900.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $454,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KREF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after buying an additional 16,216 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 61.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

