Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Morgan Stanley

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a negative rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.38.

Shares of CZR opened at $52.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 2.90. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.02 per share, with a total value of $1,125,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,798.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.02 per share, with a total value of $1,125,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,798.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg purchased 7,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.43 per share, for a total transaction of $370,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 47,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

