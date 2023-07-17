Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) CEO Acquires $1,122,750.00 in Stock

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) CEO Lecil E. Cole bought 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,122,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,296,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Calavo Growers Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CVGW opened at $30.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $549.94 million, a PE ratio of -59.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.46. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $244.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.13 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Calavo Growers Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -76.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Calavo Growers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 47.8% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,892,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,461,000 after acquiring an additional 611,891 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Calavo Growers in the first quarter worth approximately $14,117,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter worth $5,537,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after buying an additional 160,709 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 229,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,736,000 after buying an additional 135,833 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grown and Prepared. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

Featured Articles

