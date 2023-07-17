Callahan Advisors LLC Takes $273,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,315 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 203.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tesla by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 243,115.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,405,017 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $419,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,617 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.16.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,130,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $3,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,130,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $281.38 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $891.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.76, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.36.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

