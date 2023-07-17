Canoe Financial LP Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 77,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,083,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after buying an additional 286,169 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 29.3% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $188.21 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $259.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

