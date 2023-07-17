Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,673 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,953 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 497,532 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,269,000 after buying an additional 15,099 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 363.3% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 82,945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 65,042 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 69,660 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 9.5% in the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 13,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $14.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.18.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.