Capital Insight Partners LLC Invests $4.01 Million in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,474 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,000. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.80.

Insider Activity

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $480.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $447.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $478.86 and its 200-day moving average is $485.44.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

