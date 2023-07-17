Capital Insight Partners LLC Trims Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Capital Insight Partners LLC reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 16,362.5% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,272,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,019 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,204 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $188.21 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $259.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.70.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

