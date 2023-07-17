Capital Planning LLC Acquires 1,389 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Capital Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Down 0.1 %

PACCAR stock opened at $85.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.42. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.59 and a fifty-two week high of $87.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964 in the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.22.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.