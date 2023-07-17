Capital Planning LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Capital Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifePro Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Truefg LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $289.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $94.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.80. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $291.53.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

