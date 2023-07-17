Capital Planning LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Capital Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after acquiring an additional 34,646 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock opened at $135.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.71.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

