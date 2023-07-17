Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) PT Raised to $58.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CARR. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.53.

NYSE:CARR opened at $53.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.79. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $54.06.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 29.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 40.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 23.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 22.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 75,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

