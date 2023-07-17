CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of CASI stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.94. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $4.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.23% and a negative net margin of 90.65%. The business had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

