Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on Cellectis from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cellectis has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.25.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Cellectis Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLLS opened at $2.24 on Friday. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $124.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Institutional Trading of Cellectis

Cellectis ( NASDAQ:CLLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 70.87% and a negative net margin of 407.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cellectis by 19.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cellectis in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Cellectis by 90.0% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cellectis during the third quarter worth $42,000. 22.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellectis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.