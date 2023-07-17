Channel Wealth LLC Invests $955,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Channel Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,238 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Truist Financial increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.52.

Visa Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE V opened at $243.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $455.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.33. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $244.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

