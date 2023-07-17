China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.98 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,661 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.0% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $4,005,000. Sterling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $150,859,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,855 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,015 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.80.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $480.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $447.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $478.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $485.44. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

