China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $77,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10,425.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $188.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $259.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

