Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $2,400.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $2,280.00 to $2,400.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMG. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,743.00 to $1,910.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,084.68.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,055.98 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,277.00 and a 12-month high of $2,147.52. The company has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a PE ratio of 55.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,066.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1,788.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.70 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total value of $1,818,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total value of $1,818,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,237.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,409 shares of company stock valued at $25,292,284. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.