Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Holdings Lifted by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 156.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,399 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 27,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $951,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD opened at $98.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 59.17, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $13,396,618.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,909,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $13,396,618.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,909,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $619,978.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,153.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,632,614 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

