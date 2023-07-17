Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given New $521.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $512.00 to $521.00 in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $523.29.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $496.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas has a twelve month low of $370.93 and a twelve month high of $498.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. Cintas’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 680.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

