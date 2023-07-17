Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Raised to $500.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $523.29.

Shares of CTAS opened at $496.36 on Friday. Cintas has a one year low of $370.93 and a one year high of $498.74. The company has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $457.69.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,759,000 after purchasing an additional 283,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,795,000 after acquiring an additional 41,237 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,575,000 after acquiring an additional 115,712 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,247,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,464,000 after acquiring an additional 220,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after acquiring an additional 57,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

