Citigroup Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,454.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $2,240.00 to $2,454.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,084.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $2,055.98 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,277.00 and a 1 year high of $2,147.52. The company has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,066.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1,788.85.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total transaction of $1,818,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $49,915,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total value of $1,818,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,409 shares of company stock worth $25,292,284 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.3% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 36.5% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

