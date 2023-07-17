Citigroup Raises Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $695.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $560.00 to $695.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LRCX. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $512.11.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $638.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $605.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $532.77. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $651.01. The company has a market capitalization of $85.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

