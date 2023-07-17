Comparing Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) & Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) and Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Devon Energy and Blue Dolphin Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Devon Energy $19.17 billion 1.67 $6.02 billion $9.17 5.33 Blue Dolphin Energy $487.50 million 0.19 $32.89 million $3.17 1.91

Devon Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Dolphin Energy. Blue Dolphin Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Devon Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Devon Energy 0 8 9 1 2.61 Blue Dolphin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Devon Energy and Blue Dolphin Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Devon Energy currently has a consensus target price of $66.53, indicating a potential upside of 36.05%. Given Devon Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Devon Energy is more favorable than Blue Dolphin Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Devon Energy and Blue Dolphin Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Devon Energy 31.39% 47.42% 22.04% Blue Dolphin Energy 9.36% 554.76% 52.59%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.0% of Devon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Devon Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 87.0% of Blue Dolphin Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Devon Energy has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Dolphin Energy has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Devon Energy beats Blue Dolphin Energy on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Blue Dolphin Energy

Blue Dolphin Energy Company engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Refinery Operations and Tolling and Terminaling. It produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil-based mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services for third parties at the Nixon facility. The company also provides storage tank rentals and ancillary services. Blue Dolphin Energy Company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Blue Dolphin Energy Company is a subsidiary of Lazarus Energy Holdings, LLC.

