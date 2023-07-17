Comparing CP ALL Public (CPPCY) and Its Rivals

CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CPPCY – Get Free Report) is one of 62 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery Stores” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare CP ALL Public to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CP ALL Public and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CP ALL Public 0 0 1 0 3.00 CP ALL Public Competitors 1121 2754 3008 115 2.30

As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies have a potential upside of 94.17%. Given CP ALL Public’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CP ALL Public has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dividends

45.3% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

CP ALL Public pays an annual dividend of $7.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 42.0%. CP ALL Public pays out 66.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 61.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares CP ALL Public and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CP ALL Public N/A N/A N/A CP ALL Public Competitors 1.92% 15.02% 4.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CP ALL Public and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CP ALL Public N/A N/A 1.59 CP ALL Public Competitors $26.96 billion $611.50 million 186.82

CP ALL Public’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CP ALL Public. CP ALL Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CP ALL Public peers beat CP ALL Public on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

CP ALL Public Company Profile

CP ALL Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises convenience stores under the 7-Eleven name to other retailers primarily in Thailand. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, and Management of Rental Spaces in Shopping Centers. The Wholesale Business segment engages in import, export, and distribution of frozen and chilled food with delivery services and focuses on selling consumer products, including fresh food, dry food, and consumer products under Makro brand. Its Retail Business segment is involved in domestic supply chain, distribution system, logistics network, and brand equity businesses. This segment also sells its products under various domestic, international, and small and medium enterprises brands. The company's Management of Rental Spaces in Shopping Centers segment manages buildings and retail spaces in shopping malls. In addition, the company is involved in sale and maintenance of retail equipment; cash and carry, catalog, and e-commerce businesses; marketing and advertising activities; provision of information technology and research and development services, as well as engaged in bill payment collection, life insurance, and non-life insurance broker business. Further, the company offers educational institution, training, business seminar services, as well as healthcare and medical specialist's consultation services. The company was formerly known as C.P. Seven Eleven Public Company Limited. CP ALL Public Company Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

