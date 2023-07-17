Comparing Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) & Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP)

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) and Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.9% of Rayonier shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Franklin Street Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Rayonier shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Franklin Street Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Rayonier pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Franklin Street Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Rayonier pays out 196.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Franklin Street Properties pays out 57.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rayonier has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Rayonier is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rayonier 9.94% 3.44% 1.75% Franklin Street Properties 4.75% 1.00% 0.61%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Rayonier and Franklin Street Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Rayonier and Franklin Street Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rayonier 0 2 0 0 2.00 Franklin Street Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

Rayonier presently has a consensus price target of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.52%. Franklin Street Properties has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 53.37%. Given Franklin Street Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Franklin Street Properties is more favorable than Rayonier.

Risk & Volatility

Rayonier has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Street Properties has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rayonier and Franklin Street Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rayonier $909.10 million 5.18 $107.08 million $0.58 54.81 Franklin Street Properties $165.62 million 1.02 $1.09 million $0.07 23.29

Rayonier has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Street Properties. Franklin Street Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rayonier, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Rayonier beats Franklin Street Properties on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of March 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.91 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (474,000 acres) and New Zealand (419,000 acres).

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

