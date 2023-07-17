Comparing SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) and REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF)

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Free Report) and REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SCI Engineered Materials and REC Silicon ASA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCI Engineered Materials $23.47 million 0.80 $1.96 million $0.47 8.81 REC Silicon ASA N/A N/A N/A $0.06 29.43

SCI Engineered Materials has higher revenue and earnings than REC Silicon ASA. SCI Engineered Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than REC Silicon ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCI Engineered Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A REC Silicon ASA 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for SCI Engineered Materials and REC Silicon ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares SCI Engineered Materials and REC Silicon ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCI Engineered Materials 8.82% 24.72% 17.41% REC Silicon ASA N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.0% of SCI Engineered Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of REC Silicon ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of SCI Engineered Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SCI Engineered Materials beats REC Silicon ASA on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SCI Engineered Materials

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. engages in the manufacture and supply of materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications in the United States. The company offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, solar, flat panel displays, defense, aerospace, and photonics. Its materials are used to produce nano layers of metals and oxides for advanced material systems; and in applying decorative coatings for end uses, such as sink faucets to produce various electronic, photonic, and semiconductor products. The company serves domestic and multi-national corporations, universities, and research institutions. SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. distributes its products directly, as well as through manufacturers' representatives internationally. The company was formerly known as Superconductive Components, Inc. and changed its name to SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. in 2007. SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About REC Silicon ASA

REC Silicon ASA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells silicon materials for the solar and electronics industries worldwide. It offers various solar grade polysilicon for solar applications, including NextSi used for multi crystalline and monocrystalline solar ingot and wafer production in the manufacturing of solar modules. The company provides electronic grade polysilicon comprising Float Zone based devices that are used in motor control and power conversion processes for hybrid and electric vehicles, wind energy, and high voltage transmission, 5G communications, high-speed trains, Internet of Things, and big data; and Czochralski, an electronic grade polysilicon that principally used in manufacturing of semiconductor wafers. In addition, it offers silicon gases consisting of silane, dichlorosilane, monochlorosilane, and disilane. The company was formerly known as Renewable Energy Corporation ASA and changed its name to REC Silicon ASA in October 2013. REC Silicon ASA was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

