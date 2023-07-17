Comparing Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH) & Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Free Report) and Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Steakholder Foods and Oatly Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Steakholder Foods alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steakholder Foods N/A N/A -$30.77 million ($1.93) -0.40 Oatly Group $722.24 million 1.71 -$392.57 million ($0.64) -3.27

Steakholder Foods has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oatly Group. Oatly Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Steakholder Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steakholder Foods N/A -145.36% -109.15% Oatly Group -50.64% -44.48% -30.07%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Steakholder Foods and Oatly Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Steakholder Foods has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oatly Group has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Steakholder Foods and Oatly Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steakholder Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Oatly Group 1 1 3 0 2.40

Steakholder Foods currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 292.26%. Oatly Group has a consensus price target of $4.61, suggesting a potential upside of 120.78%. Given Steakholder Foods’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Steakholder Foods is more favorable than Oatly Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Steakholder Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.3% of Oatly Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Oatly Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oatly Group beats Steakholder Foods on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Steakholder Foods

(Get Free Report)

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provides associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offers technology implementation, training, and engineering support services directly and through contractors to food processing, food retail, and cultivated meat companies. Steakholder Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Oatly Group

(Get Free Report)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks. The company was formerly known as Havre Global AB and changed its name to Oatly Group AB in March 2021. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Steakholder Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steakholder Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.