Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CAG. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.42.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 92.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4,324.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 35,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 34,597 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.3% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 48,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 5.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.4% during the second quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 83.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 24,511 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

