Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) is Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands comprises approximately 3.3% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $255.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.52 and its 200-day moving average is $230.10. The company has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -194.54%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.67.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.