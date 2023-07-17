Contrasting Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) and Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF)

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) and Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.0% of Baozun shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Baozun shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Baozun alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Baozun and Meituan’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baozun $1.22 billion 0.21 -$94.72 million ($1.50) -2.93 Meituan N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Meituan has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Baozun.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Baozun and Meituan, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baozun 0 1 4 0 2.80 Meituan 0 0 1 0 3.00

Baozun presently has a consensus price target of $6.95, suggesting a potential upside of 57.95%. Meituan has a consensus price target of $93.00, suggesting a potential upside of 459.90%. Given Meituan’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Meituan is more favorable than Baozun.

Profitability

This table compares Baozun and Meituan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baozun -7.35% -13.93% -6.18% Meituan N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Meituan beats Baozun on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baozun

(Get Free Report)

Baozun Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment. It serves brand partners in various categories, including apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and automobiles. The company was formerly known as Baozun Cayman Inc. and changed its name to Baozun Inc. in March 2015. Baozun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Meituan

(Get Free Report)

Meituan operates as a tech retail company in China and internationally. It operates through Core Local Commerce and New Initiatives segments. The company offers food delivery services; helps consumers purchase local consumer services provided by merchants in numerous in-store categories or make reservations for hotels, and attraction and transportation ticketing. It also sells goods from B2B food distribution services and Meituan grocery; and engages in various businesses, such as Meituan Select, Meituan Instashopping, ride sharing, bike-sharing and electric mopeds, power banks, and micro-credit services. In addition, it offers cloud computing services; and merchant information adviory services. The company was formerly known as Meituan Dianping and changed its name to Meituan in October 2020. Meituan was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.