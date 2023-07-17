Copperwynd Financial LLC Buys 784 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 89,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 83,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $64,429.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $19.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

