Copperwynd Financial LLC Buys Shares of 367 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $815.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $705.50.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.2 %

GWW opened at $763.35 on Monday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $452.46 and a 12 month high of $811.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $717.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $668.16.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

