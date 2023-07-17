Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $1.95 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.94 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $104.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.