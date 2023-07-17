Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 427.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,738 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,322 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises about 1.3% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM stock opened at $229.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.60. The company has a market capitalization of $223.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 603.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $232.20.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.22.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total transaction of $3,373,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,473,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,420,455.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $100,128.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,201,384.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total transaction of $3,373,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,473,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,420,455.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 910,723 shares of company stock worth $191,912,295 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

