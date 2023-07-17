Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $357,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,429 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its position in Starbucks by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. OTR Global raised Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stephens increased their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.04.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX opened at $101.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $116.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $78.61 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.77 and its 200-day moving average is $103.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

