Copperwynd Financial LLC Invests $1.98 Million in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000. Citigroup accounts for about 1.0% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Citigroup by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $45.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.79. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $89.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.03.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.