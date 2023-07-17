Copperwynd Financial LLC Invests $212,000 in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 342.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB opened at $235.27 on Monday. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $171.82 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.21 and a 200-day moving average of $225.88.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,886. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.90.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

