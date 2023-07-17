Copperwynd Financial LLC Invests $3.51 Million in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,000. General Electric accounts for 1.8% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GE opened at $110.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $111.97. The company has a market cap of $120.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.80.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $114.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

