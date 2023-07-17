Copperwynd Financial LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth $167,153,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Dover by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,470 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth $126,175,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dover by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,134,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,986,000 after acquiring an additional 544,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after acquiring an additional 224,091 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE DOV opened at $148.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.47 and a 200-day moving average of $144.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $160.66.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.08.

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.